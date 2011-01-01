Clinical documentation improvement (CDI) is the process of reviewing medical record documentation for completeness and accuracy. CDI includes a review of disease process, diagnostic findings, and what the documentation might be missing. A CDI specialist often has both clinical and medical coding backgrounds. Bridging the gap between clinical documentation and accurate coding drives CDI programs.
In a 2022 survey, it was reported that nearly 50% of people working in CDI were earning between $60,000 - $109,999 annually.
30% of those respondents were earning $100,000 - $109,999!
You entered into nursing because you wanted to work in the medical field. Maybe your background was in science, but with the long hours, impossible demands, and constant staffing shortages you are burnt out and looking for a change of pace.
You already have the knowledge and the medical background, but finding a position after moving to a new country is difficult. You don't need to settle for a low paying job. CDI Specialists are sometimes earning close to what a starting salary would be for some new doctors.
If you are a coding professional, then you already have most, if not all of the prerequisite skills to transition into a CDI role. The main focus for you would be learning the clinical side of coding so you are able to have one-on-one discussions with health care providers.
